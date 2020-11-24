Detroit council approves traffic light camera contract

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit City Council has approved contracts for traffic light-mounted surveillance cameras and software that helps police pinpoint areas where guns have been fired.

The city will spend nearly $4 million on the 215 surveillance cameras and technology which officials said will provide notifications of power outages from bad weather or traffic crashes, The Detroit News reported Tuesday.

About 120 cameras already were mounted on traffic lights as part of a pilot program.

Officials said the cameras can be used by police to gather information but cannot identify people or license plates.

The city also will spend $1.5 million over four years on ShotSpotter, a sound sensor software system expected to be used early next year in two police precincts. It is part of a crackdown on gun and gang violence in Detroit.