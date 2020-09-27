https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Detroit-man-arrested-after-shooting-4-year-old-15601082.php
Detroit man arrested after shooting 4-year-old, 22-year-old
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man, police said Sunday.
Detroit Police took Devontae Lamar Berrien into custody late Saturday, they said.
Berrien got into an argument with someone on the city's west side around 7 p.m. Saturday and fired several shots, police said. Berrien left the scene after the girl and man were hit, they said.
The girl and the man were hospitalized in serious condition.
View Comments