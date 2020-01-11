Detroit nonprofit to hold free programs on cybersecurity

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-based nonprofit focused on technology education and workforce development training will present two free events about cybersecurity.

The drama “Blackhat” will be shown Saturday afternoon at the Wilder library branch and Monday at the Redford branch as part of Uplift Inc.’s Future Tech in Movies series, according to Ida Byrd-Hill, the organization’s president.

Byrd-Hill will lead a discussion on cybersecurity during each showing.

Registration is required.

“Science fiction movies have always portrayed future emerging technology and activities long before the technology occurred in real life,” Byrd-Hill said. “Sometimes, movies have portrayed the technology 30-plus years in advance. This is where society is going and why you need to be prepared for it.”

Video gamers also are invited to take part in Uplift’s Game Workz series that starts Jan. 25 at the Wilder library branch. The program features opportunities to learn about technology, programming and cybersecurity games.

Participants must register for access to practice competition software.

“Cybersecurity specialists must understand how to engineer the internet and computer networks to stop cyber hackers and attackers,” Byrd-Hill said. “Many companies and government agencies utilize video game performance to select employees.”

Both programs are designed for adults.