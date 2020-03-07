Detroit police officer accidentally shoots self at work

DETROIT (AP) — A police officer was in temporary serious condition after accidentally shooting herself at Detroit Public Safety headquarters, authorities said.

The officer accidentally shot herself about 5 p.m. Friday while working, Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

The officer has been hospitalized, Kirkwood said.

An investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing, Kirkwood said.

The officer's name was not provided and no further information was released.