Developers set date for closed power plant towers' implosion

FILE - This May 31, 2017 file photo, shows the Brayton Point Power Station, New England's largest and one of its last coal-fired power plants, along Mount Hope Bay in Somerset, Mass. The decommissioned plant, which began generating electricity in the 1960s, is set to be demolished on April 27, 2019.

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — Developers have set the date for the demolition of the towers at a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts.

The property owners of the now-defunct Brayton Point plant in Somerset have set April 27 the demolition date for the cooling towers. The information was announced at a town hall in Somerset Tuesday evening.

Residents expressed concern about the planned implosion, with some asking if it could cause dust contamination.

Commercial Development Co. official Stephen Collins says the company doesn't expect dust from the implosion to drift into nearby neighborhoods and the towers will be wrapped in fencing to keep debris in place.

Commercial Development plans to turn the former plant into a multiuse site mainly dedicated to supporting off-shore wind farms.