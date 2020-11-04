Devlin reelected to the state’s 134th House district

State Rep. Laura Devlin State Rep. Laura Devlin Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Devlin reelected to the state’s 134th House district 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Republican incumbent Laura Devlin has won another term to represent the state’s 134th House District.

As of 11:30 p.m., Devlin was leading Democratic candidate Carla Volpe 4,061 votes to 3,501 votes in Fairfield, according to unofficial numbers from town’s Registrars of Voters. Trumbull’s Republicans say the final tally in Trumbull has Devlin with 3,229 votes to Volpe’s 3,169.

Volpe has conceded.

Devlin said she has worked hard for the district and was grateful for the support that people showed.

“I am committed to continuing to stand up for the people that I represent,” she said.

The district, which includes eastern parts of Fairfield and the southwestern neighborhoods in Trumbull, leans Republican, although races tend to be close. Trumbull Democrat Tom Christiano's 20-vote win over Jack Stone of Fairfield in 2006 is the only Democratic triumph since the 1990s.

Devlin, a Fairfield resident seeking her fourth term in office, is a Chicago native and graduate of the University of Illinois. She currently serves on the General Assembly’s education, transportation and finance, revenue and bonding committees.

She said her support of post-traumatic stress disorder coverage for emergency responders, bi-partisan legislation to curb the opioid epidemic in the state, and the establishment of a relief fund for firefighters who develop cancer on the job were among her top accomplishments in the legislature so far. Devlin also helped pass legislation making epi-pens available on school buses for children with life-threatening allergies.

A Trumbull resident and former school teacher there, Volpe was raised in Fairfield. She currently teaches art at Derby High School.

Volpe is a member of the Trumbull Arts Commission, and received the endorsement of both the Independent and Working Families parties to have her name on their party lines. She called Connecticut a “beautiful and underappreciated” state and said “plugging the holes” in the federal response to COVID-19 would be her top priority.