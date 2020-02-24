Devlin seeks re-election as Fairfield-Trumbull state rep

FAIRFIELD — State Representative Laura Devlin (R-134) is announced she has filed paperwork to run for re-election in the 134th General Assembly District, which includes sections of Fairfield and Trumbull.

“It is such an honor serving as your state representative. Fairfield and Trumbull are two of the most desirable communities in our state and I hope to have the opportunity to serve you again in the next legislative term,” said Devlin. “I am committed to continuing to work hard for the people and businesses of the district and do all I can to make Connecticut a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire. Being the voice in Hartford for the people and businesses that want to continue to stay and call Connecticut home is the reason I am running again.”

Devlin was elected to the legislature in 2014 and is now the House Ranking Member of the Transportation Committee and said she has spent the better part of this last year working and advocating for a comprehensive transportation plan that prioritizes projects, modernizes rail service, and does not increase taxes, or implement tolls. She also serves on the legislature’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding committee, the Transportation Bonding subcommittee, and the Education committee.

Among her accomplishments in the last legislative session, Devlin said, is supporting bi-partisan landmark legislation to curb the opioid epidemic in our state, supported PTSD coverage for our law enforcement officers and firefighters, and supported the creation of a new cancer relief fund for our state’s firefighters who develop certain kinds of cancer on the job.

Additionally, Devlin said she worked with Fairfield parents to pass legislation on the accessibility of life-saving EpiPens on school buses for children with life-threatening allergies.

“In Connecticut, there is a sincere effort by me and my colleagues to work across the political aisle, with almost 90% of legislation passing unanimously. However, when it comes to tax policies and those affecting our state’s economy and the business environment, we have disagreements,” Devlin said. “The last legislative session was the least business-friendly session in recent years, which is not a path to job creation or economic recovery. But I remain committed to working hard for the district on the central issues people talk to me about on a daily basis, many of which center on the affordability of our state.”

Devlin, a former member of Fairfield’s Board of Assessment Appeals and the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) where she also served on the Finance Committee, is a small business owner and former Metro-North commuter between Fairfield and New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Laura and her husband have lived in Fairfield for over 20 years, where they raised and educated their two children.