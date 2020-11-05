Digital gift card program supports Fairfield businesses

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz talks with visitors at the annual Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz talks with visitors at the annual Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Digital gift card program supports Fairfield businesses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and the town have launched the Fairfield Community e-Gift Card program to help support the local business community.

This is the first digital gift card program that is only for Fairfield businesses can be redeemed at participating restaurants, retailers and service providers.

“During these difficult times, and now more than ever, the objective is to keep spending local, and ramp up our continued support of the Fairfield business community,” said Beverly Balaz, president of the Chamber. “And not only during the upcoming 2020 holiday season, but beyond.”

Recipients are alerted when they are sent a gift card, which will then appear on their smart phone, along with occasional alerts reminding them to redeem it. The back-end, operation system is through Yiftee, where analytics will track and show redemption dollars coming into Fairfield every month.

All gift card purchases and business enrollments can be processed through the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce website. No special equipment is required, though businesses pay a nominal fee to be included for 12 months.

Gift cards come in a variety of denomination selections up to $250. The purchase of the gift card is face value, plus a processing fee. Merchants receive 100 percent of the sale.

“Fairfield businesses are the foundation of our local economy and community,” said First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick. “It has been a difficult road since the pandemic hit and we all appreciate how residents supported our local businesses during this challenging times. The holidays are coming, and with them gift giving — this program will allow residents an opportunity to support local restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores.”

There are 50 Fairfield businesses registered, with more being added.

“Encouraging our community to shop local has always been an ongoing theme, but even more so, especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said Mark Barnhart, director of Community and Economic Development. “While local businesses work hard to reopen safely, many of us are wondering what we can do to help. The Fairfield Community e-Gift Card makes it easy for all of us to play a role in boosting our local economy and strengthening our business community.”

Sponsors include Bankwell and Pet Pantry Warehouse.

“Despite all of the unique challenges of this year, it is incredibly important that we continue to stand together to support our neighbors and local businesses,” said Robert Palermo, senior vice president, Commercial Lending at Bankwell. “This program will support those who need it most and help keep local dollars local.”

For a list of participating businesses or to purchase a gift card, go to FairfieldCTChamber.com/GIFTCARDS. For more information, call the Chamber office at 203-255-1011.