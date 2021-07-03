Diners' discarded shells help establish new oyster colonies WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press July 3, 2021 Updated: July 3, 2021 10:37 a.m.
1 of11 This June 29, 2021 photo shows a pile of oyster, clam and whelk shells drying in the sun in Port Republic, N.J. The shells are collected from restaurants in Atlantic City, dried, and placed into the Mullica River, where they become the foundation for new oyster colonies as free-floating baby oysters attach to them and start to grow. Communities around the world are running similar shell recycling programs. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this June 29, 2021 photo, Scott Stueber, left, a biologist with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Shawn LaTourette, right, the department's commissioner discuss the state's program to collect shells from restaurants in Atlantic City and place them into the Mullica River in Port Republic, N.J. while aboard a boat in Port Republic. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 This June 29, 2021 photo shows a barge laden with 680 bushels of clam and oyster shells that are about to be dumped into the Mullica River in Port Republic, N.J. The shells are collected from restaurants in Atlantic City, dried, and placed into the river where they become the foundation for new oyster colonies as free-floating baby oysters attach to them and start to grow. Communities around the world are running similar shell recycling programs. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 This June 29, 2021 photo shows workers on a barge laden with 680 bushels of clam and oyster shells that are about to be dumped into the Mullica River in Port Republic, N.J. The shells are collected from restaurants in Atlantic City, dried, and placed into the river where they become the foundation for new oyster colonies as free-floating baby oysters attach to them and start to grow. Communities around the world are running similar shell recycling programs. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 In this June 29, 2021 photo, New Jersey Environental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, left, uses a high-pressure hose to blast clam and oyster shells from a barge into the Mullica River in Port Republic, N.J. The shells are collected from restaurants in Atlantic City, dried, and placed into the river where they become the foundation for new oyster colonies as free-floating baby oysters attach to them and start to grow. Communities around the world are running similar shell recycling programs. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 In this June 29, 2021 photo, New Jersey Environental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, left, uses a high-pressure hose to blast clam and oyster shells from a barge into the Mullica River in Port Republic, N.J. The shells are collected from restaurants in Atlantic City, dried, and placed into the river where they become the foundation for new oyster colonies as free-floating baby oysters attach to them and start to grow. Communities around the world are running similar shell recycling programs. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 In this June 29, 2021 photo, workers aboard a barge laden with 680 bushels of clam and oyster shells use high-pressure hoses to blast them into the Mullica River in Port Republic, N.J. The shells are collected from restaurants in Atlantic City, dried, and placed into the river where they become the foundation for new oyster colonies as free-floating baby oysters attach to them and start to grow. Communities around the world are running similar shell recycling programs. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — Call it the seafood circle of life: Shells discarded by diners are being collected, cleaned and dumped into waterways around the country and the world, where they form the basis of new oyster colonies.
One of the latest such projects is taking place in Atlantic City, where a casino and two other restaurants are saving the shells left over from their diners. The shells are then collected by the state Department of Environmental Protection, and workers and volunteers with Rutgers and Stockton universities and the Jetty Rock Foundation load them on barges and dump them into the Mullica River.