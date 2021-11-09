Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations SETH BORENSTEIN AND ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writers Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 7:56 a.m.
1 of21 U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, arrives at the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, front, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, second left, and other US politicians prepare for a group photo after arriving at the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi gestures as she speaks at a session inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Climate activists stage a small demonstration at at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 A replica of the COP26 summit's main UN negotiation stage, carrying activists dressed as world leaders, is half-sunk in the Clyde Canal during the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 An activist attends a protest inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, center in red, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sixth left, and other US politicians pose for a group photo after arriving at the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a session inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, from third right, attend a session inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Bruce Kendall Goldtooth, environmental, climate, and economic justice activist, speaks as he attends a protest inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Bruce Kendall Goldtooth, environmental, climate, and economic justice activist, gestures as he speaks during a protest inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Delegates look up as the giant puppet Little Amal arrives inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a session inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Brianna Fruean, an activist and environmental advocate for Samoa, speaks as the giant puppet Little Amal stands behind her inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in.
Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in Glasgow on the sidelines Tuesday to reinforce the Biden administration's efforts to increase climate action.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN AND ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL