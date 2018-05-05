Director of Baltimore's Civil Rights office resigns

BALTIMORE (AP) — The director of Baltimore's Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement has resigned and was sworn into the state Senate.

Jill P. Carter said Friday that she had not intended to resign, but recently learned state law prohibits her from holding the director position as a sitting senator. Carter said she intends to accept a deputy director position in the Civil Rights office.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Carter to the vacant Baltimore state Senate seat that was surrendered by Nathaniel T. Oaks, who pleaded guilty in a federal corruption case.

Carter's resignation follows the resignation of the office's deputy director, Charles G. Byrd Jr. Court records show that he was disbarred in April 2017.

