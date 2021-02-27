Dirksen Congressional Center head promotes study of senator

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Tiffany White, director of the Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin, believes it is not enough to study the actions of historical figures. To truly appreciate the role that figures like U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen played in history, it is important to examine their background and their upbringing.
“I want folks to gain an appreciation for the fact that policy-makers are people,” White said. “The decisions they make and the way they go about their business is shaped by where they have come from.”