Disaster declaration approved for state's tornado recovery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Connecticut following severe storms that included four tornadoes.

The tornadoes touched down in six towns in Connecticut during the May 15 storms. Connecticut's governor asked the federal government to help with the recovery.

Trump approved the federal assistance Monday.

The White House says federal funding is available for eligible costs on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Two people died in Danbury and New Fairfield when trees hit their vehicles. More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storms.

The White House says federal funding is also available throughout the state to prepare for disasters.