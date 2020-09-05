Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ vessel docks in Hawaii

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A renowned fishing vessel featured on the Discovery Channel's “Deadliest Catch” series docked off the coast of the Big Island on Friday as filming wraps up.

The 128-foot (39-meter) vessel named The Cornelia Marie and its crew anchored in Kailua Bay as they finish filming the second season of “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," West Hawaii Today reported.

Hawaii Island Film Commissioner Justin Finestone said filming for the spin-off show began in early August following the quarantine of the mainland crew and has taken place mostly on private property.

“Their productions tend to be very safe because they have to follow industry guidelines — they take all the precautions that the CDC has out there that we all take in our daily lives and they ramp it up to a higher a level,” Finestone said.

He also said the crew hires local people and contributes to the economy by spending money on food, lodging and other things.

The show follows fishermen Josh Harris, Casey McManus and Jeff Silva as they investigate old fishing charts near the Big Island left by Josh’s late father, Phil Harris.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the community around here — especially the entire state of Hawaii supporting what Josh and I and Jeff are doing right now,” McManus said.

“I can’t thank everyone enough that’s met us or that has had to deal with us — like for helping, showing us the right way it’s done out here. I love it. I appreciate it. I’m thankful for you guys. Thank you very much man,” Harris said.