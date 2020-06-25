Disgraced former Baltimore mayor to report to prison Friday

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh leaves the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, Md., after pleading guilty to a state perjury charge Friday, June 19, 2020, for failing to disclose a business interest relating to her "Healthy Holly" children's books on her financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator. Pugh, a 70-year-old Democrat, already has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for netting hundreds of thousands of dollars in the self-dealing scandal over the books that touted exercise and nutrition.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor will report to a federal prison in Alabama on Friday.

Catherine Pugh was en route to the state Thursday, the Baltimore Sun reported. She was sentenced in February to three years in prison in a public corruption scandal over the sales of her self-published children’s books extolling exercise and nutrition.

Pugh, 70, will report to the federal correctional institution in Aliceville, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham. She was originally ordered to surrender on April 13 but received extensions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned under pressure in May 2019 as authorities investigated bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks, which netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars. She pleaded guilty in November to federal conspiracy and tax evasion.

Federal authorities accused her of double selling the books, keeping many for self-promotion purposes and failing to deliver them to institutions they were purchased for, including Baltimore City Public Schools. Pugh used the proceeds to fund straw donations to her mayoral campaign and to buy and renovate a house.

Pugh last week also pleaded guilty to a state perjury charge for failing to disclose a business interest relating to her “Healthy Holly” children’s books on her financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator. She was sentenced to six months in jail to be served concurrently with her federal sentence.