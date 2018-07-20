Disgusting flooding inundates S Carolina's coastal gem again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flooding overnight in South Carolina's largest city, prompting police in Charleston to ask people to not come downtown until flooding subsides.

The National Weather Service said widespread rain of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) fell early Friday.

Police say flood waters closed the main east-west route across the downtown peninsula and well as more than a dozen other streets.

Heavy rain and rising sea levels along with Charleston's rapid growth and old, poor drainage system causes flooding about 50 times a year. But Friday's floods came at low tide and are some of the worst in years.

The water can also be disgusting. The Post and Courier of Charleston tested flood waters last month, finding fecal levels dozens of times above safe limits in some areas.