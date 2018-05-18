Distracted cyclist runs into SUV

FAIRFIELD — A distracted bicyclist suffered serious injuries to his nose early Wednesday evening when he ran into the back of an SUV.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Reef Road, according to police. When the cyclist hit the rear of the Honda CRV, he was ejected off of the bike, and suffered major injuries to his nose. The accident was still under investigation and further information was not available