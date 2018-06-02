District attorney sets meetings on marijuana legalization

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — With the release of a long-anticipated state report on marijuana legalization in New York expected soon, the district attorney for Albany County is planning to hold a series of public meetings this month to discuss the issue.

Democrat David Soares says five meetings will be held starting Wednesday at public libraries in Albany, Berne, Guilderland, Cohoes and Delmar.

Soares says the discussions will focus on the state's current marijuana laws to give residents the opportunity to talk about public safety concerns that could arise from marijuana legalization.

The state Department of Health has completed a report on the subject and is expected to release its findings soon. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this week that the release of the report was "a matter of days."