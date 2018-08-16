Ditech Financial to close Rapid City call center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — More than 450 Rapid City workers face layoffs after a mortgage lending firm announced plans to close its call center in the city.

Ditech Financial LLC confirmed that the company will shutter the Rapid City mortgage and financial call center in November 2019 when its lease expires.

"This outcome has been part of a thorough evaluation process in selecting the locations that will best accommodate our long-term business requirements and the needs of our customers," the firm announced in a statement.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told the Rapid City Journal that the closure was expected, but remains bad news for the company's employees and the city.

"The closing is due to a condition of the national company and not an indicator of a poor local economy," Allender said. "The good news is, Ditech's employees will be very marketable in the Rapid City area."

Ditech was founded in 1995 as one of the first online mortgage lenders. It has 7,000 employees in North America with headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota and Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

The announcement continues a statewide trend of call center job cuts. Sioux Falls has lost more than 1,000 call center jobs in the last three years, according to KELO-TV.

