Divers resume search for 5-year-old who fell in Harlem River

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Police Department divers resumed their search Sunday for a 5-year-old boy who climbed a tree and fell into the Harlem River.

The boy was was with his family on Randall's Island for his brother's soccer practice when he fell into the water at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Adults who were at the soccer practice jumped in the water after the boy but could not reach him. "The last thing I saw was a little arm sticking out,” Luis Ramos, who was coaching the soccer practice, told WABC-TV.

The search for the boy was suspended Saturday night but resumed Sunday morning.