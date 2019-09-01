  • FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at a roundtable on the opioid epidemic at Cabell-Huntington Health Center in Huntington, W.Va. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Joe Manchin is at a career crossroads that says as much about the West Virginia politician as it does the state of American politics.

The Democrat says he'll decide after Labor Day whether to stick with being in the U.S. Senate, where he was just reelected for a six-year term, or run for West Virginia governor in 2020.

In some ways, it's almost a risk-free political choice because Manchin can run for governor without forfeiting his Senate seat or complicating his party's drive to control Congress.

But as a rare Democrat who can win a statewide race in a state that's fallen hard for President Donald Trump, Manchin's decision will be telling.

So far, he's been keeping a quiet counsel.

He declined an interview request from The Associated Press.