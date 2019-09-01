Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at a roundtable on the opioid epidemic at Cabell-Huntington Health Center in Huntington, W.Va. FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at a roundtable on the opioid epidemic at Cabell-Huntington Health Center in Huntington, W.Va. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Joe Manchin is at a career crossroads that says as much about the West Virginia politician as it does the state of American politics.

The Democrat says he'll decide after Labor Day whether to stick with being in the U.S. Senate, where he was just reelected for a six-year term, or run for West Virginia governor in 2020.

In some ways, it's almost a risk-free political choice because Manchin can run for governor without forfeiting his Senate seat or complicating his party's drive to control Congress.

But as a rare Democrat who can win a statewide race in a state that's fallen hard for President Donald Trump, Manchin's decision will be telling.

So far, he's been keeping a quiet counsel.

He declined an interview request from The Associated Press.