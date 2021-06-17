Docs show Bakersfield police broke bones in 31 people LISA PICKOFF-WHITE, ROSS EWALD, ANNE DAUGHERTY and DANIELLE ECHEVERRIA, California Reporting Project June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 1:10 p.m.
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, Bakersfield Police Department officers respond to an incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield, Calif. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this May 21, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, Bakersfield Police Department officers respond to an incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield, Calif. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, Bakersfield, Calif., resident Arturo Gonzalez stands on the sidewalk outside his home and explains where Bakersfield Police Department officers struck him and broke his ribs in January 2015. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, painter Arturo Gonzalez shows some of his work, as he explains how injuries by Bakersfield Police officers inflicted in January 2015, still impact his health today, during an interview at his home in Bakersfield, Calif. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, Bakersfield residents Christina Crompton and Isaiah Crompton comment on the importance for African American voices to be heard, in Bakersfield, Calif. Better cultural training and increased diversity on police forces are two ways to decrease tension and mistrust between police and community members, say the Cromptons. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo provided by the California Reporting Project, Bakersfield community activist Christina Crompton talks about how Bakersfield Police officers' in 2017 mistaken identity beating and arrest of her cousin Tatyana Hargrove impacted Hargrove and her family, in Bakersfield, Calif. Better cultural training and increased diversity on police forces are two ways to decrease tension and mistrust between police and community members, says Crompton. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this Thursday, May 20, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, community activist Traco Matthews speaks to the media, in Bakersfield, Calif. Matthews has worked with the Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield community over the last year to recommend policing reforms in Bakersfield. One of Matthews' recommendations is to increase racial and gender diversity in the BPD. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, Bakersfield Kern Sol News journalist and California State University Bakersfield student JaNell Gore poses for a picture in Bakersfield, Calif. Gore believes education and policing are two of the most important issues facing Bakersfield youth today. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
This Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, provided by the California Reporting Project, shows the exterior of the Bakersfield Police Department building in Bakersfield, Calif. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
14 of14
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) —
On Nov. 24, 2017, Robert Cruz Jr. biked north along Baker Street, on a quiet block straddling Bakersfield’s once-thriving old town and struggling new, restaurants interspersed with a rehab center and a prepaid phone store.
