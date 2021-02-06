Documents detail use of sedative at youth facilities in Utah JESSICA MILLER, The Salt Lake Tribune Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 8:03 a.m.
3 of3 An aerial photo of Provo Canyon School's campus is seen Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Springville, Utah. It is one of Utah’s oldest youth residential treatment facilities, and can house more than 250 kids at a time between its two campuses in Provo and Springville. It’s owned by the for-profit company Universal Health Services, one of the largest hospital providers in the nation. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Francisco Kjolseth/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When social workers in Oregon’s foster care system sent a 14-year-old to Utah, they were trying to find a place that could help. But instead the girl, who has an intellectual and developmental disability, endured an increasingly difficult stay at Provo Canyon School.
Over roughly three months, employees pinned down her arms and legs nearly 30 times, some restraints lasting as long as a half-hour, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.