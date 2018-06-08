Documents show town worker was fired over lewd apron

ANDOVER, Conn. (AP) — Documents released by a Connecticut town have revealed new details on a Board of Selectmen member who was fired from his town jobs over sexual harassment complaints.

The Journal Inquirer reports Andover Selectman Jay Linddy was fired from his town jobs partly over a lewd apron he wore in Town Hall.

Town documents released Wednesday show the apron had male genitalia sewn in cloth at the bottom. Two women complained in August 2017 that the 70-year-old showed the apron to them and that he also made inappropriate jokes about them and other employees.

Linddy was fired from his positions as the town's animal control officer and transfer station attendant in October 2017.

He still serves on the Board of Education and the Recreation Commission.

Linddy has declined to comment.

