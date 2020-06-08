Doughnut shop sparks controversy by ending police discount

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Business at a popular Rhode Island doughnut shop surged over the weekend after ownership said it was “fed up” with police injustice and would no longer offer discounts for officers or members of the military, a decision that sparked backlash from the local police department.

The announcement by Allie's Donuts in North Kingstown came after a black Providence firefighter went public with allegations that he was racially profiled by police.

“We’re fed up," Allie's posted on social media. “Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state. We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

North Kingstown police called the move “divisive.”

“Let’s start talking about how to lift UP our community and not tear it down — police themselves aren’t the problem — racism is the problem,” police posted on Facebook.

On Sunday, a long line formed at Allie's, with many customers holding signs that said “Black Lives Matter" and “End Police Brutality."

Allie's owner Matt Drescher in a social media post said he meant no disrespect to people in uniform and just wanted to create equality.

“People in power. People with influence. Let’s discuss how to fix things," he said.