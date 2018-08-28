Dozens of new Missouri laws take effect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of new Missouri laws are taking effect, including a ban on anyone under 16 years old from getting married.

Most laws passed by the Republican-led Legislature this year took effect Tuesday.

Notable changes include a ban on children under 16 years old from marrying. Children ages 15-17 previously could marry with a parent's permission, and those younger than 15 needed approval from a judge.

Schools that teach sex education now are required to include information about sexual violence, harassment and consent under another new law.

A new law lowered watercraft fines for speeding in no-wake zones and life-jacket violations from $137 to $25.

Lawmakers also expanded an address confidentiality program to cover all crime victims who fear for their safety. It's aimed at protecting participants' addresses from their abusers.