Dozens of virus cases at Maine rehab; colleges to get money

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rehabilitation center in Maine is the site of dozens of cases of coronavirus, including patients and staff, public health officials in the state said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 41 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation in the state's capital city as of Sunday. One resident died, the agency said.

Maine has had three outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities. The agency said it is in regular contact with administrators at Augusta Center, and elevated protective measures are in place there.

“This week, Maine CDC will, working with state licensing boards, reiterate in an email to all physicians and nurses licensed in Maine the actions that can be taken in long-term care settings to protect residents and staff,” the agency said in a statement.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

State officials said Sunday that Maine has 633 confirmed cases. Of those people, 266 have recovered and 120 are hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Maine was 19. Updates were expected from state authorities on Monday.

In other developments related to the virus:

SUBSTANCE USE ASSISTANCE

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said they would take steps to make sure residents with substance use disorder can still access treatment. The changes include relaxing restrictions on syringe exchange programs.

___

COLLEGE FUNDING

Maine's higher education institutions will receive more than $41 million through the CARES coronavirus relief act. Half the money must be used for emergency financial aid grants to students, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who sits on the Education Committee.