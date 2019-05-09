Dozens of wild horses put up for adoption in Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is putting up for adoption dozens of wild horses and burros in Wyoming this month.

The Cody Enterprise reports the bureau will auction off saddle-trained and halter-trained horses as well as burros at adoption events in Lovell on Friday and in Riverton on May 18.

The animals were treated and vaccinated after they were removed from the wild. Inmates then trained the animals for six months to a year at the Wyoming Honor Farm.

Bureau wild horse and burro specialist Scott Fluer says the auctions start at $125 per animal.

The bureau requires potential adopters to submit an application and have adequate corral space for the animals.

Adopters also must agree to care for the animals for at least one year.

