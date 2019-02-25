Dress for Success® Suit Drive hosted at Westy Self Storage in Fairfield

Westy Self Storage is again hosting a suit drive for Dress for Success® Mid-Fairfield County through April 15. Westy in Fairfield, located at 2070 Kings Highway, between Whole Foods and Bed, Bath and Beyond, will serve as a designated drop off location for donations. Items needed include: suits, pants, skirts, jackets, blazers, blouses, tops, shells, cosmetics and toiletries, handbags, portfolios, jewelry, scarves, interview appropriate footwear and unopened/unused pantyhose.

Dress for Success® Mid-Fairfield County promotes the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Creating a good first impression during a job interview has never been more important yet many disadvantaged women trying to break into the workplace do not have the appropriate clothing to wear to make a professional and successful appearance.

“What would you wear to a job interview? That is exactly the type of clothing we are looking for to distribute to our clients. A donation of fabulous suits and other professional apparel could furnish another woman with the confidence to enter or return to the workplace, make a great first impression and land a job that could change her life. In partnership with Westy Self-Storage, Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County has been able to serve hundreds of local women who are taking steps to achieve self-defined success,” said Sarah Lewis, Program Manager, Dress for Success® Mid-Fairfield County.

Westy is open for drop off 7 days a week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 203-256-2777 or visit www.westy.com for directions. “It is with great pleasure that we assist Dress for Success® Mid Fairfield County,” said Shawn Thompson, District Director of Westy Self Storage, Fairfield. “It is our privilege to be part of a group that empowers women to achieve economic success and provides proper attire that instills confidence. We hope that our convenient Westy locations encourage members of our communities to drop off donations. With everyone lending a hand, together we can benefit so many.”