Drilling plans near city raise concerns among landowners

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming landowners have raised concerns about health risks after a potential drilling project was announced near city limits.

Samson Energy Company has announced plans to drill 10 to 15 oil wells east of Cheyenne, The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.

The drilling spacing units run from Iron Mountain Road in the north to Interstate 80 in the south and were approved by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, company officials said.

The project would remain 1,000 feet (305 meters) from any occupied structure and may not even cover the entire area, company officials said. Application for the drilling permit will narrow down where the drilling will occur, officials said.

Part of the proposed 12-square-mile (31-square-kilometer) zone falls within city limits, landowners and residents said.

An October report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found people living within 2,000 feet (610 meters) of fracking sites could face an elevated risk of short-term health issues like nosebleeds, headaches, breathing trouble and dizziness, said Wayne Lax, vice president of the landowners coalition.

Drilling could begin next summer if permits are approved, company officials said.