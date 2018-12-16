Drip, drip, drip. Workers to fix Naval Academy Chapel leak

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Workers hope to finally fix the leaks at the Naval Academy Chapel, which has been refurbished at least six other times.

The Capital Gazette reports the renovations have begun to repair the chapel, which has leaked since it was built in 1904. Workers also are patching and resoldering parts of the chapel dome as part of the $8.9 million renovation.

The chapel's deputy for facilities and construction says architectural firms found the chapel was likely leaking "from the day it was built." Sara Phillips says there's evidence of water in the building over many years.

This renovation began earlier in December and will continue through much of 2019. One task for the crews is to insert new copper flashing, then reconstruct the wall with a tiny, exposed drip ledge.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/