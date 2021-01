FAIRFIELD — Yale New Haven Health started construction on a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in town, officials said Wednesday.

The testing facility would be in the commuter parking lot on Mill Plain Road, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said in a news release.

“The Town has been exploring options to secure more testing for some time and we are excited this is coming to fruition with Yale New Haven Health,” Kupchick said. “I want to thank Health Director Sands Cleary and Emergency Management Director Denis McCarthy for being proactive and securing this site, as well as our permitting departments and the Parking Authority for all working together to expedite this process.”

Kupchick said the site is anticipated to be open for drive through testing seven days a week beginning March 1 with multiple drive through lanes. She said Yale will restore the location to its original condition when the site is no longer needed.