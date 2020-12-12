Driver arrested after car plows into Manhattan protesters Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 11:05 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman suspected of plowing her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, police said.
Kathleen Casillo, 52, was released from custody after being given a notice to appear in court at a later date, police said. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for Casillo. Online records did not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.