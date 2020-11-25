Driver charged in fatal North Carolina interstate crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Multiple charges have been filed against a man in connection with a fatal crash on an interstate in North Carolina that investigators believe stemmed from a case of road rage, police said.

Greensboro police said in a news release on Wednesday that Ryan Casey Donlon, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.

According to police, Mickey Jason Ruiz-Vivar, 21, of Burlington, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 85 east of Greensboro on Saturday when he lost control, crashed into the guard rail and hit a second car. Ruiz-Vivar, who police said wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, according to police.

A police spokesman didn't provide details on what led investigators to conclude road rage was a factor in the crash.