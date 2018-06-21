Driver in minor accident arrested

NEW CANAAN — A Stamford man was arrested on drunken driving charges after an accident Monday night on Jelliff Mill Road.

Douglas Alderman, 58, of Camelot Court, was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle. Alderman failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He refused a breathalyzer test at headquarters and was held in lieu of $250 bond.

Alderman was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on June 19.