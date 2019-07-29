Driver on track at railroad crossing struck by train, dies

NEWTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a driver on the track at a railroad crossing was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train and died.

The Newton Fire Department said the car was on the track on West Main Street and was struck by the Amtrak Downeaster just before 6 p.m. Sunday. The fire department said the man was elderly; his name wasn't released.

WMUR-TV reports the gate was down to indicate a train was approaching. The department said Monday that video from the scene was under review.

An Amtrak spokesman said there were no injuries to the crew or approximately 150 passengers on board train 696. Following an investigation, the train continued on its trip.