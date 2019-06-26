Driver runs down, kills 2 people at Washington beach

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people died after a motorist drove through a fence and over the people as they were lying on a southwestern Washington beach.

The Washougal Police Department says a man in a Jeep Grand Cherokee drove through a chain link fence at Sandy Swimming Hole Park and continued onto the beach, driving over a woman and man shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say both people died at the hospital.

Police say witnesses told them the Jeep driver never slowed down as it left the park and it wasn't known whether the driver knew the victims.

Police are searching for the driver and the Jeep described as red or maroon with extensive damage to the front.

The driver was described as a man with brown thinning hair between 40 and 50 years old.