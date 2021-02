ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Virginia man will serve two days in jail for doing doughnuts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.

Gary Montague Jr., of Dumfires, Virginia, entered an Alford plea to disorderly conduct and reckless driving, news outlets reported. He was sentenced to 60 days, all suspended except for two days, which will start this Friday. He was also sentenced to 18 months probation.