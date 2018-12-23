Drivers urged to be alert to birds of prey on roadsides

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is urging drivers to be alert for hawks and owls that may be looking for food along roadsides this winter.

The department says many birds of prey are hit by motor vehicles when they swoop down to catch small rodents crossing the road and often don't survive the crashes.

A state game warden recently caught a barred owl in Brookline that had a broken wing likely caused by a vehicle collision. The owl was taken to the VT-NH Veterinary Clinic in Dummerston.

The department says many of the birds are rehabilitated and returned to the wild but a few remain disabled and not able to survive in the wild again. Experts say they are usually placed at educational facilities for care and public observation.