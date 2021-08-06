Drought hits South America river, threatening vast ecosystem VICTOR CAIVANO and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA , Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 12:03 p.m.
1 of18 Birds fly over a man taking photos of the exposed riverbed of the Old Parana River, a tributary of the Parana River during a drought in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Parana River Basin and its related aquifers provide potable water to close to 40 million people in South America, and according to environmentalists the falling water levels of the river are due to climate change, diminishing rainfall, deforestation and the advance of agriculture. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Children play on the exposed shores of the Parana River, in a fishing village on Espinillo Island, on the other side of the river from Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Argentina´s National Water Institute has defined the river´s falling water levels as the worst since 1994, saying that in September, the water levels in several provinces will reach their lowest ever. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Marcelino Carrizo, 50, rests outside his home in a fishing village on Espinillo Island, a Parana River island in front of Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The falling water levels of the Parana River have affected cattle ranching near its shores, commercial fishing, transportation and the supply of potable water for the region. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 People who live in the fishing village of Espinillo Island walk their goods across the Old Parana River delta now that boats can't reach their community and others, amid a drought that turned the river into a sand bank, across the river from Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The falling water levels of the Parana River worry environmentalists and authorities alike because it impedes river traffic, creates a shortage of drinking water, and effects productivity in the northeast of the country through which the river flows. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 A fishing net hangs to dry in a fishing village on Espinillo Island, on the other side of the Parana River from Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The falling water levels of the Parana River have affected cattle ranching nears its shores, commercial fishing, transportation and the supply of potable water for the region. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A section of the Rosario River bank is eroded right in front of a high school, triggered by a drought in Rosario, Argentina, Friday, July 30, 2021. The Parana River Basin and its related aquifers provide potable water to close to 40 million people in South America, and according to environmentalists the falling water levels of the river are due to climate change, diminishing rainfall, deforestation and the advance of agricultural frontier. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Fisherman Alberto Albil, 60, nets a "sabalo" fish in the Parana River near Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021, amid an ongoing drought. The falling water levels of the Parana River have affected cattle ranching nears its shores, commercial fishing, transportation and the supply of potable water for the region. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Piers are exposed on the dry riverbed of the Old Parana River, a tributary of the Parana River during a drought in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Argentina´s National Water Institute has defined the river´s falling water levels as the worst since 1994, saying that in September, the water levels in several provinces will reach their lowest ever. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A boats sit stranded on a dry creek bed in a fishing village on Espinillo Island, a Parana River island in front of Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The falling water levels of the Parana River worry environmentalists and authorities alike because it impedes river traffic, creates a shortage of drinking water, and effects productivity in the northeast of the country through which the river flows. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 The pillars of the massive Rosario-Victoria Bridge are exposed during a drought affecting the Parana River near Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. At the port city of Santa Fe the river registered a level of 22 centimeters, the lowest in 50 years. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A grain ship sits anchored in the middle of the Parana River as it waits its turn to enter the port of Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Ports along the Parana River are the largest exporters of grain in the world and ships have had to reduce their cargo capacity to be able to navigate the river´s falling water levels. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 The massive Rosario-Victoria Bridge crosses the Parana River near Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021, amid a drought. Argentina´s National Water Institute has defined the river´s falling water levels as the worst since 1994, saying that in September, the water levels in several provinces will reach their lowest ever. Victor Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — The Paraná River, one of the main commercial waterways in South America, has reached its lowest level in nearly 80 years due to a prolonged drought in Brazil that scientists attribute to climate change.
At peril is a vast ecosystem that includes potable water for 40 million people, the livelihood of fishing communities and farmers, and the navigability of a major grain export hub.
Written By
VICTOR CAIVANO and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA