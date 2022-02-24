Drought, pesticides take a toll on Chile's crucial honeybees EVA VERGARA, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 12:41 a.m.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A drought has gripped Chile for 13 years and the flowers that fed Carlos Peralta's honeybees around the central town of Colina have grown increasingly scarce.
He said he had lost about 300 hives since the start of November and was left with a choice: try to keep the 900 that remained alive with an artificial nectar or move them to a place where flowers and pollen are more abundant.