Dubai luxury home market soars as world's rich flee pandemic ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 3:03 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After nearly three decades in London, Christophe Reech was fed up with the city's pandemic lockdowns. This spring, he sold his luxury townhouse and jetted off to the desert sheikhdom of Dubai to start a new life with his family.
There was no turning back, he said. The French business magnate’s super wealthy foreign friends were doing the same, driving an unprecedented surge in sales of Dubai's most-exclusive properties.