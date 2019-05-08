Ducey OKs law on changing stations for public restrooms

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring new or renovated government restrooms to have adult-accessible changing tables.

The legislation championed by Democratic Rep. Richard Andrade of Glendale is intended to allow caregivers of disabled adults a dignified way to change their diapers. It originally applied to all new or renovated restrooms, whether in publicly or privately owned buildings. But the provision making it apply to privately-owned buildings was stripped out.

The bill followed a circuitous route through the legislative process, failing to get a House vote but later being revived. It eventually received overwhelming support in both the Senate and House.

Ducey signed the measure on Tuesday. It is expected to cost between $3,600 and $10,000 for each newly built or renovated restroom to comply with the new law.