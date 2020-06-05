Ducey vows to protect peaceful protests, crack down on riots

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference about protests and COVID-19 in Arizona Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center in Phoenix. (Sean Logan/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he would protect the rights of peaceful protesters but not give a free pass to “rioters and looters” as a second week of demonstrations against police brutality got underway Thursday.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of Phoenix City Hall to march several blocks amid sweltering heat. According to a flyer circulating on social media, the protest will end shortly before the start of a statewide curfew at 8 p.m. For the last three days, the nightly protests in the downtown area have been mostly calm with no arrests, a contrast to weekend events.

“In Arizona, we’re listening and we’re looking at this as an American moment where change can happen for the better in our nation,” Ducey told reporters. “We will project peace and order to protect George Floyd’s memory.”

Unlike previous statements, the governor focused his remarks more on protesters and their freedom of expression. It's also the first time he mentioned Floyd by name. Floyd's May 25 death after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck has spawned daily demonstrations nationwide.

The governor issued a week-long statewide 8 p.m-5 a.m. curfew on Sunday, after protests led to arrests and property damage in Phoenix and Tucson and thefts at a mall in Scottsdale on Saturday. He also called out the National Guard to bolster police departments.

Before Thursday, his public statements had mainly been focused on criticizing the violent outbreaks, but he cast a different tone Thursday.

“The suffering and death of George Floyd is tragic and important. It’s an American tragedy. It should be condemned by leaders at every level,” the Republican said.

“In Arizona, we will listen to those that want to have a civil discourse to ensure that it never happens again in the United States of America and that we make the proper reforms and improvement" at the state, national and federal levels, he said.

Ducey said that “thousands upon thousands” of Arizona's 7.3 million residents have come out day after day to exercise their First Amendment rights to be heard and ask for justice, and “a much smaller group that wanted to riot and loot have come out as well.”

Those people will now be allowed to overtake the message of those who want reform and justice, he said.

“Arizona will not confuse peaceful protesters and demonstrators with looters and rioters,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, who heads the state Guard, said more than 1,400 soldiers are deployed around the state. But he said the Guard would protect protesters' rights to have their voices heard.

“We’re sworn to protect and defend the constitution of the great state of Arizona and the United States of America,” McGuire said. “And we take wearing the cloth of the nation very seriously. And all the rights conferred in that constitution to every citizen, regardless of race, gender or ethnicity, is something we protect.”