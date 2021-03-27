Duluth police reform activists use data to call for changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists for police reform in Duluth, Minnesota are calling on the city to make changes after an analysis of data showed that police use force on and arrest minorities at a disproportionate rate compared to white people.

Half of people involved in use-of-force incidents in 2019 were people of color, even though those groups made up 10% of the city's population, according to Duluth Police Department data. The Star Tribune reports the group calling for reform, LEAN Duluth, also pointed to racial disparities in arrest data from the last three years. The group wants the police department to conduct a racial bias audit, freeze future budget increases and establish an office focused on preventing violence.