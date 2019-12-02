Duluth residents digging out from whopper of snowstorm

Neighbors work together in an effort to clear out as much snow as possible from E. 8th Street, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Duluth, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Residents of Duluth and nearby Superior, Wisconsin, are digging out from a whopper of a snowstorm.

Nearly 22 inches of snow fell on Duluth in a Thanksgiving weekend blizzard that left streets impassable and shut down Interstate 35 south of town.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Schultz says 21.7 inches (55.1 centimeters) of snow piled up in Duluth as of noon Sunday, making it the ninth-largest snowfall over two days on record.

Schultz tells the Star Tribune, “This is definitely a storm that has some historical significance.”

Wisconsin Public Radio says lakeshore areas of northern Wisconsin report more than 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) of snow since Saturday.

On the Bayfield peninsula, 31 inches (78.7 centimeters) of snow was reported near Washburn, Wisconsin.

I-35 south of Duluth has reopened, but the pavement is slippery. As of Monday morning, all main roads in Duluth were plowed.