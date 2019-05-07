Dunleavy asks lawmakers not to 'water' down crime bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a crime bill that emerged from a key House committee addresses major public safety concerns flagged by his administration and urged lawmakers to not "water" it down.

He says the bill, which advanced from the House Finance Committee Monday, currently is acceptable.

It could be amended when it reaches the House floor. But Dunleavy asked lawmakers to not dilute its effect.

John Skidmore, director of the Department of Law's criminal division, told the committee Saturday the bill effectively repeals and replaces elements of a sprawling criminal justice overhaul that were seen as problematic.

The measure, among other things, increases penalties and sentencing ranges.

Crime is one of the big issues lawmakers want to address in this session's waning days.