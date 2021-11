CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin called for an investigation Wednesday of a Chicago shelter housing Afghan refugee children after a published report detailed instances of children hurting themselves and ill-equipped staff.

ProPublica reported dozens of police calls to the shelter in the the past month for suicide attempts, assaults and mental health disturbances. The shelter is one of four run by the Chicago-based Heartland Alliance which is caring for about 80 Afghan children.