Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.
If Rutte’s center-right, four-party coalition quits, it will come just under a month before parliament was due to break up ahead of a March 17 general election. Rutte’s government would remain in power in a caretaker capacity until a new coalition is formed after the election.