Dutch advice: booster for people with immunity problems

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government's medical advisory body said Tuesday that booster shots of coronavirus vaccines should be given “with high priority” to people with seriously compromised immune systems.

The Health Council of the Netherlands also said in its written advice to the government that giving booster shots to the rest of the Dutch population is not currently necessary but said preparations should be put in place to give people a booster shot if it becomes clear that the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing serious illness is declining.